China’s Export Surge Defies Trade Tensions, Imports Lag Behind

China’s exports in May exceeded expectations with a 7.6% increase, reaching USD 302.35 billion despite ongoing trade tensions with the US and Europe. However, imports grew only by 1.8%, falling short of the forecasted 4%. The result saw the trade surplus widen significantly.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

China's exports for May have outperformed analyst predictions despite prevailing trade frictions. According to customs data released Friday, exports surged by 7.6% year-on-year to USD 302.35 billion. Conversely, imports rose by merely 1.8% to USD 219.73 billion, below the anticipated 4% growth.

The jump in exports can be attributed partially to a lower base effect from last year, when exports dropped by 7.5%. While April's figures showed a 1.5% growth in imports, a significant 8.4% increase was observed.

China's strong export performance expanded the trade surplus to USD 82.62 billion from April's USD 72.35 billion. However, escalating trade tensions, particularly with the US and Europe, pose challenges. The US has ramped up tariffs on China-manufactured electric cars, with Europe considering similar measures. Moreover, China's factory activity declined more than anticipated in May, as reflected in the purchasing managers index, which dropped to 49.5 from April's 50.4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

