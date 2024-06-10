Left Menu

Seaplane Accident in Maldives: All 14 Onboard Escape Unharmed

Fourteen people, including 11 passengers, escaped unharmed when a Maldivian seaplane met with an accident while landing. The seaplane traveling between resorts suffered damage to its right-wing float. Despite taking in water, no injuries were reported. An investigation into the incident is underway.

PTI | Male | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:33 IST
Seaplane Accident in Maldives: All 14 Onboard Escape Unharmed
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ghana

In a fortunate turn of events, fourteen people, including eleven passengers, escaped unscathed when a Maldivian seaplane encountered an accident during its landing. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon as the Trans Maldivian Airways seaplane traveled from Baa atoll Seaside Finolhu resort to Westin Maldives Miriandhoo.

The seaplane sustained damage to its right-wing float while attempting to land, as reported by news portal edition.mv. Onboard were eleven passengers and three crew members, as confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Although the seaplane began taking in water, no injuries were reported. The Civil Aviation Authority has initiated an investigation into the accident. The Trans Maldivian Airways, known for having the world's largest seaplane fleet, continues to play a crucial role in ferrying tourists across the picturesque Maldives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024