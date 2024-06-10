Seaplane Accident in Maldives: All 14 Onboard Escape Unharmed
Fourteen people, including 11 passengers, escaped unharmed when a Maldivian seaplane met with an accident while landing. The seaplane traveling between resorts suffered damage to its right-wing float. Despite taking in water, no injuries were reported. An investigation into the incident is underway.
In a fortunate turn of events, fourteen people, including eleven passengers, escaped unscathed when a Maldivian seaplane encountered an accident during its landing. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon as the Trans Maldivian Airways seaplane traveled from Baa atoll Seaside Finolhu resort to Westin Maldives Miriandhoo.
The seaplane sustained damage to its right-wing float while attempting to land, as reported by news portal edition.mv. Onboard were eleven passengers and three crew members, as confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority.
Although the seaplane began taking in water, no injuries were reported. The Civil Aviation Authority has initiated an investigation into the accident. The Trans Maldivian Airways, known for having the world's largest seaplane fleet, continues to play a crucial role in ferrying tourists across the picturesque Maldives.
