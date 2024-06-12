Left Menu

Indkal Technologies Secures $36M to Boost Consumer Electronics

Bengaluru-based startup Indkal Technologies has raised $36 million in Series A funding, led by Aries Opportunities Fund. The funds will be utilized to enhance product development, distribution, and service infrastructure. Founded in 2020, Indkal aims to achieve Rs 8,000 crore in the next 2-3 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:24 IST
Indkal Technologies Secures $36M to Boost Consumer Electronics
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Indkal Technologies, a Bengaluru-based startup focused on consumer electronics, has raised $36 million (around Rs 300 crore) in its latest funding round. This Series A round was spearheaded by Mauritius-based Aries Opportunities Fund, although the precise valuation remains undisclosed.

Indkal Technologies' CEO, Anand Dubey, stated, "We needed to invest in product development. Locally being able to make better products which are more localised are more suited for Indian consumers and their needs in consumer electronics and durables, and that became a big part of why we raised investment."

The startup, which aims to hit Rs 8,000 crore in the next 2-3 years, plans to invest in R&D and distribution infrastructure with the infusion. Besides its established range in air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators, Indkal is also entering the burgeoning smart wearable market with its own brand, Wobble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024