Indkal Technologies Secures $36M to Boost Consumer Electronics

Indkal Technologies, a Bengaluru-based startup focused on consumer electronics, has raised $36 million (around Rs 300 crore) in its latest funding round. This Series A round was spearheaded by Mauritius-based Aries Opportunities Fund, although the precise valuation remains undisclosed.

Indkal Technologies' CEO, Anand Dubey, stated, "We needed to invest in product development. Locally being able to make better products which are more localised are more suited for Indian consumers and their needs in consumer electronics and durables, and that became a big part of why we raised investment."

The startup, which aims to hit Rs 8,000 crore in the next 2-3 years, plans to invest in R&D and distribution infrastructure with the infusion. Besides its established range in air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators, Indkal is also entering the burgeoning smart wearable market with its own brand, Wobble.

