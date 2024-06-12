Left Menu

Minister Ravneet Singh's Vision for Inclusive Railways Reform

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh held a high-level review meeting urging the Railway Board to focus on making transportation accessible for all classes, particularly the poor. He encouraged the team to work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming Indian Railways.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh convened a high-level review meeting on Wednesday. During the discussion with Railway Board members, Singh highlighted the need to make services more inclusive, particularly for the economically disadvantaged.

The officials presented an overview of ongoing railway projects and initiatives. They briefed the Minister on various activities designed to upgrade the Indian Railways.

Singh emphasized teamwork in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming Indian Railways into one of the world's best transportation networks. He reiterated the importance of serving all social classes, especially the poor, through enhanced railway services.

