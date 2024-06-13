Left Menu

Mercedes Benz Pledges Rs 3,000 Crore Investment in Maharashtra

German car-maker Mercedes Benz will invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra, as announced by state Industries Minister Uday Samant. This significant investment, discussed during Samant's tour of Germany, is expected to generate employment in the state and potentially bolster the ruling coalition ahead of assembly elections.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

German automotive giant Mercedes Benz has announced a significant investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra, state Industries Minister Uday Samant revealed on Thursday.

During his visit to Germany, Samant held productive meetings with top executives at Mercedes Benz to explore fresh investment opportunities in Maharashtra. "Mercedes Benz will invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra this year, creating numerous employment opportunities in the state," Samant shared in a post on X.

This development is a timely boost for the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government as it faces criticisms from the opposition over losing substantial industrial projects to other states, notably Gujarat, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

