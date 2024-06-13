Mercedes Benz Pledges Rs 3,000 Crore Investment in Maharashtra

German automotive giant Mercedes Benz has announced a significant investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra, state Industries Minister Uday Samant revealed on Thursday.

During his visit to Germany, Samant held productive meetings with top executives at Mercedes Benz to explore fresh investment opportunities in Maharashtra. "Mercedes Benz will invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra this year, creating numerous employment opportunities in the state," Samant shared in a post on X.

This development is a timely boost for the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government as it faces criticisms from the opposition over losing substantial industrial projects to other states, notably Gujarat, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

