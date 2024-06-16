Tragic Accident on Peripheral Expressway Claims Four Lives

Four lives were tragically lost, while 18 people sustained injuries in a severe accident on the Peripheral Expressway near Muradnagar, a police officer confirmed on Sunday.

According to Additional DCP Traffic, Ghaziabad, Veerendra Kumar, the incident took place at around 1:15 a.m. when a truck carrying brick kiln workers from Sonipat to Hardoi was struck by another truck from behind, causing it to overturn. The impacted vehicle, an Eicher Canter, was accommodating 35 passengers when the accident occurred.

The victims have been identified as Mayadevi (45), Irshad (30), Najuman (60), and Shamina (20), all residents of Hardoi district. The injured individuals have been transported to local healthcare facilities, including the Ghaziabad district hospital and GTB Hospital in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)