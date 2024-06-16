Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Peripheral Expressway Claims Four Lives

A truck accident on the Peripheral Expressway near Muradnagar resulted in the death of four individuals and injured 18 others. The incident occurred early Sunday morning when a truck carrying brick kiln workers was hit by another truck. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:54 IST
Tragic Accident on Peripheral Expressway Claims Four Lives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Four lives were tragically lost, while 18 people sustained injuries in a severe accident on the Peripheral Expressway near Muradnagar, a police officer confirmed on Sunday.

According to Additional DCP Traffic, Ghaziabad, Veerendra Kumar, the incident took place at around 1:15 a.m. when a truck carrying brick kiln workers from Sonipat to Hardoi was struck by another truck from behind, causing it to overturn. The impacted vehicle, an Eicher Canter, was accommodating 35 passengers when the accident occurred.

The victims have been identified as Mayadevi (45), Irshad (30), Najuman (60), and Shamina (20), all residents of Hardoi district. The injured individuals have been transported to local healthcare facilities, including the Ghaziabad district hospital and GTB Hospital in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024