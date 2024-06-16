Tragic Accident in Ramban: Dumper Truck Tyre Explosion Claims Life

In a tragic accident in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, a 27-year-old truck driver named Haroon Ahmad lost his life when a tyre of his vehicle exploded. According to police sources, Ahmad was a resident of Dalwa-Gool and was in the process of changing a flat tyre when another tyre suddenly blew up, critically injuring him. Despite efforts to save him, Ahmad succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances leading to the incident. Sub-divisional Police Officer Gool, Nihar Ranjan, stated that further details would be shared upon the completion of the investigation.

This incident highlights the potential dangers and risks that truck drivers face on a regular basis.

