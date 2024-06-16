Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Ramban: Dumper Truck Tyre Explosion Claims Life

Haroon Ahmad, a 27-year-old truck driver, died in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, when a tyre of his vehicle exploded as he was changing a flat tyre. Ahmad, a resident of Dalwa-Gool, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:14 IST
Tragic Accident in Ramban: Dumper Truck Tyre Explosion Claims Life
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, a 27-year-old truck driver named Haroon Ahmad lost his life when a tyre of his vehicle exploded. According to police sources, Ahmad was a resident of Dalwa-Gool and was in the process of changing a flat tyre when another tyre suddenly blew up, critically injuring him. Despite efforts to save him, Ahmad succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances leading to the incident. Sub-divisional Police Officer Gool, Nihar Ranjan, stated that further details would be shared upon the completion of the investigation.

This incident highlights the potential dangers and risks that truck drivers face on a regular basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024