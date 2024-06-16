Tragic Accident in Ramban: Dumper Truck Tyre Explosion Claims Life
Haroon Ahmad, a 27-year-old truck driver, died in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, when a tyre of his vehicle exploded as he was changing a flat tyre. Ahmad, a resident of Dalwa-Gool, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
Officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances leading to the incident. Sub-divisional Police Officer Gool, Nihar Ranjan, stated that further details would be shared upon the completion of the investigation.
This incident highlights the potential dangers and risks that truck drivers face on a regular basis.
