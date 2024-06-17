Left Menu

Odisha Leaders Mourn Victims of Kanchanjungha Express Tragedy

Odisha's Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed their sorrow over the death of 15 passengers in the Kanchanjungha Express train accident in West Bengal. BJD president Naveen Patnaik also shared his condolences. The tragic event resulted in 15 deaths and 60 injuries.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:42 IST
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have expressed deep sorrow regarding the tragic Kanchanjungha Express train accident in neighboring West Bengal, which claimed the lives of 15 passengers.

BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik also voiced his grief over the incident. In a statement on X, the Raj Bhavan said, "Governor is saddened to learn about the tragic train accident in West Bengal and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Majhi commented on social media, terming the incident as very sad and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing for a prompt recovery for those injured. Patnaik added that he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. The tragedy occurred in West Bengal's Darjeeling district when three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express derailed following a collision with a goods train, resulting in at least 15 deaths and 60 injuries.

