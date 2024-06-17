Left Menu

Minister Bittu Condoles Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed condolences for the victims of a tragic train accident in West Bengal. The exact cause remains unknown pending an enquiry, and efforts are underway to restore rail traffic. The accident resulted in 15 deaths and 60 injuries after a collision near Rangapani station.

Minister Bittu Condoles Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal
Ravneet Singh Bittu
In a somber address, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday offered condolences for the lives lost in a tragic train accident in West Bengal.

Bittu stated that the precise cause of the fatal collision near Rangapani station will be determined following a thorough enquiry.

The minister emphasized that restoration efforts to resume railway traffic are on a fast track. The catastrophic accident claimed at least 15 lives and left around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.

