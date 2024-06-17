Minister Bittu Condoles Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed condolences for the victims of a tragic train accident in West Bengal. The exact cause remains unknown pending an enquiry, and efforts are underway to restore rail traffic. The accident resulted in 15 deaths and 60 injuries after a collision near Rangapani station.
PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a somber address, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday offered condolences for the lives lost in a tragic train accident in West Bengal.
Bittu stated that the precise cause of the fatal collision near Rangapani station will be determined following a thorough enquiry.
The minister emphasized that restoration efforts to resume railway traffic are on a fast track. The catastrophic accident claimed at least 15 lives and left around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab: Loco pilots injured as two goods trains collide at Fatehgarh Sahib
Punjab: Loco pilots injured as two goods trains collide at Fatehgarh Sahib
Tragedy at Chandan Yatra: Odisha Firecracker Explosion Claims 11 Lives
Belgorod Tragedy: Local Official Killed in Ammunition Blast Amid Ukraine Shelling
Tragedy in West Bank: Teenage Lives Lost Amid Escalating Violence