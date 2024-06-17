Minister Bittu Condoles Tragic Train Accident in West Bengal

In a somber address, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday offered condolences for the lives lost in a tragic train accident in West Bengal.

Bittu stated that the precise cause of the fatal collision near Rangapani station will be determined following a thorough enquiry.

The minister emphasized that restoration efforts to resume railway traffic are on a fast track. The catastrophic accident claimed at least 15 lives and left around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.

