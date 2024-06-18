Karnataka Pushes for Equal Semiconductor Support

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, underscoring the state government's commitment to enhancing the semiconductor industry, announced plans to confer with Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding the matter.

M B Patil highlighted that US-based Micron Technology enjoyed a substantial 70 percent incentive for their project in Gujarat, of which 50 percent was provided by the central government and 20 percent by the state government. He stressed the necessity for Karnataka to receive comparable support to cultivate its semiconductor sector.

''It is crucial for the central government to provide equal opportunities and support for all states,'' Patil said.

