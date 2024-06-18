Indian Youth Congress Holds Candle March in Wake of Kanchanjunga Express Tragedy

On Tuesday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organized a candle march to honor the victims of the tragic Kanchanjunga Express train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The candlelight vigil witnessed participation from numerous IYC workers, who paid homage to the deceased passengers.

IYC President Srinivas BV highlighted the alarming frequency of rail accidents in the country, stating that 1,117 such incidents have occurred over the last decade, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

The fatal collision, involving a stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including the pilot and guard of the passenger train. The impact caused four rear compartments of the express train to derail, leaving 41 passengers injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)