Minister Defends Controversial Mining Project in Karnataka

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, refuted allegations on Tuesday regarding his role in authorizing mining in Karnataka's Sandur region, specifically within a 404-hectare forest area in Ballari district.

Responding to widespread concerns about the felling of 99,000 trees if Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) begins operations in the Devadari forest, Kumaraswamy highlighted that the state had sanctioned the project long before his approval. He underscored the economic advantages and job creation opportunities tied to the project, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

Kumaraswamy assured that alternative measures, including the creation of a new forest over 808 hectares, have been planned to mitigate environmental damage. He further addressed the revival of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravati, urging officials to consider its revival.

