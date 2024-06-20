Left Menu

Max Life Joins Hands with Star Sports as ICC T20 World Cup Insurance Partner

Max Life Insurance has announced a partnership with Star Sports for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. As the Insurance Partner, Max Life will be prominently featured across Cricket Live show promotions. This collaboration aligns with the shared values of trust and teamwork, resonating with cricket fans nationwide.

Updated: 20-06-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:05 IST
Max Life Joins Hands with Star Sports as ICC T20 World Cup Insurance Partner
In a strategic move, Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has partnered with Star Sports, the Official Broadcaster for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India. This alliance positions Max Life as the Insurance Partner on the Cricket Live show from June 2nd to June 29th, 2024. The collaboration brings Max Life into the spotlight with numerous promotional tags, ad spots, and in-show integrations throughout the tournament.

The association underscores Max Life's ongoing commitment to cricket, aiming to connect with its vast fanbase. This partnership not only highlights Max Life's branding as 'Bharose ka Insurance Partner' but also mirrors the core values of trust and teamwork inherent in both cricket and the company's philosophy.

Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer at Max Life, emphasized, "We are delighted to join forces with Star Sports for the ICC T20 World Cup. This partnership allows us to engage with millions of cricket enthusiasts globally and solidify our brand message of trust."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

