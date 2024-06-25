Shailendra Singh Joins US India Strategic and Partnership Forum's Board
Shailendra Singh, managing director of Peak XV, has joined the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum's (USISPF) Board of Directors. Singh brings a wealth of experience in cross-border investments and entrepreneurship, particularly within the technology, consumer, and financial sectors. Other notable leaders joined the USISPF Board in 2024.
- Country:
- United States
Shailendra Singh, a prominent figure in the investment landscape and managing director of Peak XV, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).
With over USD 9 billion of assets under management, Singh has led Peak XV to global prominence, particularly in facilitating cross-border partnerships and investments within the technology, consumer, and financial sectors.
USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi praised Singh's deep industry knowledge and commitment to entrepreneurs in India and Southeast Asia, noting that his expertise will be invaluable. Singh also looks forward to collaborating with fellow board members to strengthen US-India relationships for startups in both regions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
