Rise of Startups Catering to Bharat: Unlocking Non-Urban Potential
Anand Daniel from Accel outlines the growth potential of startups aimed at Bharat – India's non-urban, middle-income households. With advancements in online, financial, and delivery infrastructure, these regions are ripe for significant entrepreneurial ventures. Sectors like e-commerce, fintech, and health represent robust opportunities for innovative, scalable solutions.
- Country:
- India
Anand Daniel, a partner at venture capital firm Accel, highlights the growth potential of startups targeting Bharat—India's non-urban middle-income households. In a recent blog post, Daniel discussed how advancements in online, financial, and delivery infrastructure are setting the stage for entrepreneurial success in these regions.
The venture capital firm is optimistic about companies in edtech, upskilling, and AI-driven consumer solutions, particularly in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural areas. Accel has previously invested in companies like Flipkart, Swiggy, and Urban Company, and is now placing its bets on Bharat's untapped market.
Daniel notes that with the right price points and regional focus, startups can offer exceptional value to these regions. The rise of platforms addressing local needs in commerce, health, and education is anticipated to transform the market landscape significantly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- startups
- Bharat
- non-urban
- Accel
- e-commerce
- fintech
- healthcare
- edtech
- AI solutions
- rural markets
ALSO READ
IFC and Lenmed Hospital Group Partner to Expand Access to Quality Healthcare in Southern Africa
Swiggy's Lightning-Fast Deliveries Transform Indian Grocery E-Commerce
HCLTech and Olympus Forge Partnership for Advanced Healthcare Innovations
China's Vision for Global E-commerce Expansion
Digital Health Revolution: Enhancing Healthcare in Lagos with mHealth Technologies