Prodapt Solutions Expands with New Puerto Rico Facility

Information technology service and consulting provider Prodapt Solutions India Pvt Ltd has launched its onshore operations facility in Puerto Rico, furthering its expansion objectives.

The new center aims to accelerate transformation and enable Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to leverage AI-powered managed services, enhancing the agility of information technology networks and streamlining business processes.

'The Puerto Rico Centre offers cost-effective and mission-critical delivery operations for our CSP clients. Integrating Prodapt's telecom-native experience with artificial intelligence solutions and utilizing Puerto Rico's talented workforce, the new center will significantly bolster our efforts to aid clients in achieving their business goals,' announced company CEO Harsha Kumar.

The facility is expected to create 200 jobs, capitalizing on the region's abundant technical talent, expanding technology ecosystem, and strong engineering skills.

Facilitated by Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), a public-private partnership, Prodapt's new operations illustrate Puerto Rico's skilled workforce and favorable business environment. Manuel Cidre, Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, stated, 'This investment will drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and reinforce Puerto Rico as a strategic location for global business.'

Last month, senior company officials in Chennai revealed that the company aims to enter new markets and achieve a revenue target of USD 1 billion within 5-6 years.

