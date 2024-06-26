Roadway Bus Accident in Daula Injures 20 Passengers
Twenty passengers were injured when a bus en route to Baghpat from Meerut hit a car and fell into a ditch in Daula village. The accident occurred due to sudden braking by the car. The injured are reported to be in stable condition.
In a regrettable incident on Wednesday, twenty passengers sustained injuries as a roadway bus en route to Baghpat from Meerut collided with a car and subsequently plunged into a roadside ditch in Daula village, authorities confirmed.
Local police reported that the mishap happened when the car ahead applied sudden brakes, causing the bus driver to lose control and hit the vehicle before veering off the road into the ditch.
According to Circle Officer Harish Singh Bhadauria, all injured passengers were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where their condition is currently described as stable.
