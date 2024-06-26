Left Menu

Roadway Bus Accident in Daula Injures 20 Passengers

Twenty passengers were injured when a bus en route to Baghpat from Meerut hit a car and fell into a ditch in Daula village. The accident occurred due to sudden braking by the car. The injured are reported to be in stable condition.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:24 IST
Roadway Bus Accident in Daula Injures 20 Passengers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a regrettable incident on Wednesday, twenty passengers sustained injuries as a roadway bus en route to Baghpat from Meerut collided with a car and subsequently plunged into a roadside ditch in Daula village, authorities confirmed.

Local police reported that the mishap happened when the car ahead applied sudden brakes, causing the bus driver to lose control and hit the vehicle before veering off the road into the ditch.

According to Circle Officer Harish Singh Bhadauria, all injured passengers were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where their condition is currently described as stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024