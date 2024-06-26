Left Menu

Tata Motors Advocates Policy Continuity for Faster EV Adoption

Tata Motors emphasizes the need for policy continuity in the upcoming Union Budget to boost electric vehicle adoption. They advocate for more players in the charging infrastructure sector and seek continued government support for the industry until it achieves self-sufficiency.

Tata Motors has voiced its expectation for policy continuity in the forthcoming Union Budget, emphasizing the critical role it plays in accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption across India. Speaking on Wednesday, representatives highlighted the need for additional players in the charging infrastructure sector to facilitate this shift.

With the new NDA government set to present the Union Budget next month, there's an air of anticipation. Historically, the Budget has been presented on February 1. However, with 2024 being an election year, the government earlier offered only an interim Budget in February.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, expressed hopes for sustained policy support until the EV industry becomes self-sufficient. He stressed the importance of overcoming barriers in charging infrastructure, noting that private sector participation will be crucial in meeting the country's EV goals.

