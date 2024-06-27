AirAsia to Launch Port Blair-Kuala Lumpur Route in November

AirAsia is set to commence operations between Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Currently, the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair does not accommodate any international flights. Tour operators believe that AirAsia's new route will revolutionize tourism in both the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southeast Asia. Local authorities have already waived landing charges for AirAsia, foreseeing positive economic impacts.

Speaking to PTI, Civil Aviation Secretary in Port Blair, Vishwendra, said, ''I welcome AirAsia's decision to start Port Blair-Kuala Lumpur flight services and hope that more international flights will operate from the island in the future. We have decided to provide all kinds of support to make it happen.'' Initially, AirAsia plans to operate thrice-weekly flights between Port Blair and Kuala Lumpur. Departures from Port Blair are scheduled around 11 am, arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 4:15 pm. Flights from Kuala Lumpur will depart at 10:40 am and arrive in Port Blair at 10:25 pm, according to AirAsia's brochure.

With its hub in Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia is a leading global low-cost carrier, operating over 1,500 weekly flights across ASEAN countries, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and beyond.

M Vinod, President of the Andaman Association of Tour Operators (AATO), emphasized the importance of stakeholder support for the sustainability and success of the new route. He urged local administrations to provide all necessary assistance to aviation companies to ensure seamless international operations.

Vinod said, ''The proposed introduction of AirAsia flights between Port Blair and Kuala Lumpur is welcome news for the Islanders. This initiative has the potential to connect Port Blair with over 30 cities across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and beyond.''

