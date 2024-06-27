Left Menu

Tragic Train-Bus Collision in Slovakia: Four Dead

A train collided with a bus in southern Slovakia, resulting in the death of at least four people and injuring five others. The accident occurred in Nove Zamky shortly after 5 pm. Slovakia's rescue service and police confirmed the casualties and injuries.

27-06-2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

A catastrophic collision between a train and a bus in southern Slovakia has resulted in the tragic loss of at least four lives and left five others injured. The devastating event took place shortly after 5 pm local time in the town of Nove Zamky.

The fatalities and injuries were officially confirmed by Slovakia's rescue service, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Local police provided further details, specifying the time of the accident and the ongoing investigations to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

