Tragic Train-Bus Collision in Slovakia: Four Dead

A catastrophic collision between a train and a bus in southern Slovakia has resulted in the tragic loss of at least four lives and left five others injured. The devastating event took place shortly after 5 pm local time in the town of Nove Zamky.

The fatalities and injuries were officially confirmed by Slovakia's rescue service, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Local police provided further details, specifying the time of the accident and the ongoing investigations to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

