Iran's Fuel Price Debate: Economy, Protests, and Presidential Election

As Iran's presidential runoff election looms, Masoud Pezeshkian's campaign hints at potential rises in government-set gasoline prices—a historically contentious issue that has previously ignited nationwide protests.

Economists have long pushed for subsidy reforms as Iran allocates tens of billions annually towards this. In 2019, similar changes resulted in mass protests and intensified after the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

On Saturday, Ali Abdolalizadeh, Pezeshkian's campaign head, assured journalists that fuel price hikes would be managed without a stir: 'Don't worry, petrol at any price, you will see that it would be allowed with calmness and cooperation by the people.'

