IntrCity's Expansion: 50 New Routes and Enhanced Fleet in West India

Intercity mobility platform IntrCity plans to expand its route network in West India with 50 new routes and aims to increase its fleet size by 300% within the year. The focus is on Mumbai and Pune, driven by a 60% surge in demand. The expansion includes adding 100 washroom-equipped buses and new boarding lounges to enhance travel convenience.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:10 IST
Intercity mobility platform IntrCity announced on Thursday its ambitious plans to broaden its route network across West India by adding 50 new routes, aiming to address the rising demand for travel connectivity.

The company revealed plans to bolster its fleet size by 300% within the year. This move is strategically aimed at accommodating the significant increase in demand, especially in key cities like Mumbai and Pune, where the summer holiday season has seen a 60% surge in demand compared to the previous year.

The western region, encompassing Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, has recorded an impressive average occupancy rate of 98%, underscoring the necessity for expanded services. Regional Head Dharmesh Kumar emphasized the importance of the expansion to meet the evolving needs of customers and ensure seamless travel connectivity. Additionally, IntrCity will introduce 100 washroom-equipped buses and more boarding lounges, enhancing the comfort and convenience for travelers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

