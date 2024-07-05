Rahul Gandhi Promises to Address Loco Pilots' Rest Issues Amid Staffing Concerns

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met with a group of Indian Railways loco pilots on Friday, who voiced concerns over inadequate rest caused by understaffing.

Gandhi pledged to address their grievances in Parliament, underlining the importance of sufficient rest to mitigate stress and reduce accidents.

The meeting, held at New Delhi railway station, highlighted the loco pilots' demands for adequate rest, improved working conditions, and resumption of recruitment halted by the government.