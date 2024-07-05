Rahul Gandhi Promises to Address Loco Pilots' Rest Issues Amid Staffing Concerns
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, met with loco pilots at New Delhi railway station to discuss their complaints of inadequate rest due to understaffing. He assured them that he would raise their issues in Parliament, emphasizing the critical need for sufficient rest to avoid accidents.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met with a group of Indian Railways loco pilots on Friday, who voiced concerns over inadequate rest caused by understaffing.
Gandhi pledged to address their grievances in Parliament, underlining the importance of sufficient rest to mitigate stress and reduce accidents.
The meeting, held at New Delhi railway station, highlighted the loco pilots' demands for adequate rest, improved working conditions, and resumption of recruitment halted by the government.
