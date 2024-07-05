Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Promises to Address Loco Pilots' Rest Issues Amid Staffing Concerns

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, met with loco pilots at New Delhi railway station to discuss their complaints of inadequate rest due to understaffing. He assured them that he would raise their issues in Parliament, emphasizing the critical need for sufficient rest to avoid accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi Promises to Address Loco Pilots' Rest Issues Amid Staffing Concerns
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met with a group of Indian Railways loco pilots on Friday, who voiced concerns over inadequate rest caused by understaffing.

Gandhi pledged to address their grievances in Parliament, underlining the importance of sufficient rest to mitigate stress and reduce accidents.

The meeting, held at New Delhi railway station, highlighted the loco pilots' demands for adequate rest, improved working conditions, and resumption of recruitment halted by the government.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024