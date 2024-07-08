Haryana Roadways Bus Overturns in Pinjore, Injuring School Children

A serious accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus overturned in the Pinjore area on Monday, leading to injuries among school children, according to police reports.

The incident occurred near a hilly region, and the exact number of injured children has yet to be confirmed. 'Some school children are among those injured in the accident,' a police official from Kalka stated during a phone interview.

Authorities are currently collecting full details about the incident, with several of the injured children having been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)