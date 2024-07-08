Welspun One Raises Rs 2,275 Crore Fund for New-Age Warehousing Expansion

Welspun One has garnered Rs 2,275 crore from investors for its second fund dedicated to developing cutting-edge warehousing properties.

The fund, announced on Monday, represents the largest domestic capital raise in this space, according to the company. It includes commitments from roughly 800 investors, encompassing high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporate entities.

The second fund has already allocated nearly 40% of its capital across four projects, with plans to invest the remaining amount within the next 3-4 quarters. This initiative will augment Welspun One's portfolio by 8 million square feet, bringing the total to nearly 18 million square feet, with a project outlay of approximately USD 1 billion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)