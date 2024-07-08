Left Menu

Welspun One Raises Rs 2,275 Crore Fund for New-Age Warehousing Expansion

Welspun One has successfully raised Rs 2,275 crore for its second fund aimed at developing new-age warehousing properties. This marks the largest domestic fundraising in this sector. The capital was sourced from around 800 investors and will be used to expand its warehousing portfolio by 8 million square feet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:38 IST
Welspun One Raises Rs 2,275 Crore Fund for New-Age Warehousing Expansion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun One has garnered Rs 2,275 crore from investors for its second fund dedicated to developing cutting-edge warehousing properties.

The fund, announced on Monday, represents the largest domestic capital raise in this space, according to the company. It includes commitments from roughly 800 investors, encompassing high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporate entities.

The second fund has already allocated nearly 40% of its capital across four projects, with plans to invest the remaining amount within the next 3-4 quarters. This initiative will augment Welspun One's portfolio by 8 million square feet, bringing the total to nearly 18 million square feet, with a project outlay of approximately USD 1 billion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024