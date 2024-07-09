Heavy Rain in Delhi Causes Major Traffic Disruptions, Waterlogging

Heavy rain in parts of the national capital on Tuesday led to significant waterlogging in key areas, disrupting traffic and making it difficult for commuters to reach their destinations. The Public Works Department (PWD) reported receiving 22 calls about waterlogging and several complaints of uprooted trees by the afternoon.

SpiceJet announced that all departures and arrivals in Delhi, along with their consequential flights, might be affected due to the adverse weather. The Delhi Traffic Police highlighted on X that traffic has been restricted at Azad Market underpass due to waterlogging.

Traffic was also impacted at Windsor Palace roundabout due to sewerage pipeline damage. Major routes like Rohtak Road, MB Road, and the Delhi-Meerut expressway experienced substantial traffic jams. Commuters voiced their struggles on X, reporting heavy traffic in numerous locations across the city. The weather office forecasted more rain in several areas of Delhi over the next two hours.

