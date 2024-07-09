Left Menu

Aviation Industry Faces Stable Yet Challenging FY2025 Outlook

The aviation industry is poised for a stable yet challenging FY2025, with a projected net loss of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore. Despite healthy passenger traffic, the sector is grappling with supply chain issues, increased costs, and staffing shortages. The ability to raise yields will be crucial for profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:16 IST
Aviation Industry Faces Stable Yet Challenging FY2025 Outlook
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The aviation industry is anticipated to maintain its momentum in air passenger traffic into FY2025, but challenges remain. The sector is projected to incur a net loss of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore, similar to last year, despite the continued recovery in domestic and international travel.

In June, domestic air passenger traffic was estimated at 132.8 lakh, which was 3.7% lower than in May but 6.3% higher compared to the previous year. Rating agency Icra has provided a stable outlook for the sector, projecting continued recovery and a relatively stable cost environment.

However, the industry faces significant challenges such as supply chain disruptions, grounded aircraft, and increased operating costs due to the recall of engines by P&W and other OEMs. Furthermore, a shortage of pilots and cabin crew has led to flight cancellations and delays, adding to customer grievances.

Despite these hurdles, healthy yields and high passenger load factors are expected to absorb some of the financial impact. The ability of airlines to raise yields in line with input cost increases will be key to expanding profitability margins.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024