Haryana Expands Bus Pass Facility for Students to 150 km

The Haryana government has extended the bus pass facility for students from government and recognised educational institutions, increasing the travel distance from 60 km to 150 km, announced Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goel on Tuesday.

Goel stated that the discounted bus passes would be available to students of schools, colleges, and institutions recognised by the state government or affiliated with any university or board within Haryana. These passes will cover a maximum distance of 150 km from the educational institution.

''The passes will be issued semi-annually based on recommendations from the respective school or institution authorities,'' Goel added. Institutions must submit a verified recognition/affiliation certificate along with a list of students to the local roadways depot for verification and pass issuance, according to a letter from the Transport Department.

