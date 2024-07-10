Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 18 Dead, 19 Injured

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured in a severe collision between a double-decker sleeper bus and a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The incident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announced ex gratia for the victims.

A tragic accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway claimed the lives of eighteen individuals and left nineteen injured when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

The collision occurred near Jojikot village around 5 am, and District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi indicated that the speeding bus, en route to Delhi from Motihari in Bihar, struck the milk tanker from behind. The impact caused both vehicles to overturn.

Among the deceased were the drivers of both vehicles, while the injured were promptly taken to a hospital where their condition is reported as stable. An investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have both expressed their sorrow and announced financial aid for victims' families.

