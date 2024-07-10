Left Menu

Loco Pilots' Working Conditions: Railway Minister vs. Opposition

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted improvements in working conditions for loco pilots, countering opposition claims of inadequate rest due to understaffing. He emphasized measures like ergonomic seating, air-conditioned cabs, and improved resting facilities. Vaishnaw criticized misinformation and assured continued recruitment to support loco pilots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:39 IST
Loco Pilots' Working Conditions: Railway Minister vs. Opposition
Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday described loco pilots as essential members of the railway family and criticized the opposition for spreading misinformation to demotivate them.

Vaishnaw used social media platform X to spotlight various measures the Railways have undertaken to enhance train drivers' working conditions. He clarified that loco pilots' duty hours are carefully regulated, ensuring they get appropriate rest. In June, the average duty hours were less than 8 hours, with longer durations occurring only in exceptional cases.

Last week, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi met with discontented loco pilots who complained of inadequate rest due to understaffing. Vaishnaw noted that since 2014, improvements such as ergonomic seating and air-conditioned cabs have been implemented. He also mentioned that upgraded off-duty resting facilities, including air-conditioned running rooms and foot massagers, are now available, a move initially criticized by Congress.

Vaishnaw emphasized ongoing recruitment, with 34,000 running staff already hired and an additional 18,000 positions in process. He assured that efforts to demoralize the railway family with fake news would not succeed, affirming that the rail parivar remains united in serving the nation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024