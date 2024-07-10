Uttar Pradesh Fast-Tracks Bodaki Inter State Bus Terminal

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it is accelerating the development of the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bodaki, Greater Noida, to create a comprehensive passenger hub.

This facility will be connected to the Local Bus Terminal (LBT) and the Noida Metro, according to a government statement from Lucknow.

The initiative is part of a larger strategy to establish a Multi Modal Transport Hub in Uttar Pradesh. Positioned on the Delhi-Howrah rail line, Bodaki will interface with NH-91, integrating various transport modes including railway, highway, bus, and metro services.

