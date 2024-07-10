Uttar Pradesh Fast-Tracks Bodaki Inter State Bus Terminal
The Uttar Pradesh government is advancing the Inter State Bus Terminal project in Bodaki, Greater Noida, as part of a Multi Modal Transport Hub. This includes connectivity to the Local Bus Terminal and Noida Metro, and extensive infrastructure enhancements. The project spans 358 acres and involves detailed planning and coordination by several agencies.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it is accelerating the development of the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bodaki, Greater Noida, to create a comprehensive passenger hub.
This facility will be connected to the Local Bus Terminal (LBT) and the Noida Metro, according to a government statement from Lucknow.
The initiative is part of a larger strategy to establish a Multi Modal Transport Hub in Uttar Pradesh. Positioned on the Delhi-Howrah rail line, Bodaki will interface with NH-91, integrating various transport modes including railway, highway, bus, and metro services.
