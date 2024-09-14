Left Menu

Railway Engine Derailed at Gaya Junction: No Injuries Reported

A railway engine derailed at Gaya junction's railway yard during shunting. The front wheels jumped the tracks, but no injuries were reported. The derailment did not affect train movements, and the engine was promptly restored. A coupling incident also occurred near Paharpur station, but was resolved quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaya | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:24 IST
A railway engine derailed at Gaya junction's railway yard on Saturday, officials reported.

The incident occurred during shunting when the engine, sans coaches, jumped the tracks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

East Central Railway CPRO Sharswati Chandra assured that the derailment in the yard did not disrupt other trains, and the engine was swiftly restored by technical staff. Another incident involved a Gaya-bound goods train's coupling breaking near Paharpur station on Friday night, but it was quickly remedied without affecting train schedules.

