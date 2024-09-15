Cathay Cargo Eyes Expanding Reach with Indian Airlines
Cathay Cargo, a subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Airways, is in discussions with an Indian airline to use its Hong Kong-based cargo terminal. With a handling capacity of 2.7 million tonnes, Cathay Cargo aims to expand its connections globally and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Cathay Cargo, part of Cathay Pacific Airways, is actively engaging Indian airlines to utilize its Hong Kong-based cargo terminal for freight operations.
Mark Watts, Chief Operating Officer of Cathay Cargo Terminal, highlighted the facility's annual shipment handling capacity of 2.7 million tonnes, and its openness to accommodating more air carriers flying into Hong Kong.
Currently, Cathay Cargo is negotiating with one Indian carrier, emphasizing their readiness to handle general and special cargo types. Despite having no immediate plans for global cargo terminals, they are open to potential opportunities, especially in India.
Watts revealed Cathay Cargo's ambitious aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with interim goals of cutting carbon emissions by 50% by 2035. The terminal has already transitioned to electric vehicles and is exploring sustainable fuel options for decarbonizing tractors.
The company is also committed to sustainability, recycling plastic sheets used for shipments and experimenting with biodegradable alternatives.
Enhancing operational safety and efficiency, Cathay Cargo is incorporating AI-enabled systems at their terminals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
