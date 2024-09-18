Left Menu

DevInsights Launches Pioneering CSR Healthcare Report

DevInsights unveiled 'Beyond Profits: Trends and The Untapped Potential of CSR in India (Healthcare Edition)' at India Habitat Centre. The report examines CSR's transformative role in healthcare, attracting nearly 100 industry experts. Keynote speeches underscored CSR's potential to advance public health initiatives and foster sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:09 IST
LtoR- Paresh Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, DevInsights, Harsh Mangla, IAS, Director - Department of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Saroj Kumar, Director, MoHFW . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 18: DevInsights (DI), a prominent social development research consulting firm, has released its latest report, 'Beyond Profits: Trends and The Untapped Potential of CSR in India (Healthcare Edition),' at India Habitat Centre. This pivotal report delves into CSR's transformative impact on healthcare and the potential for impactful CSR investments in India. Around 100 industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and CSR experts attended the launch event.

Harsh Mangla, IAS, Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), inaugurated the event. Paresh Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of DevInsights, emphasized, 'At DevInsights, we seek to accentuate insights of social interventions to foster sustainable development. This report strengthens our commitment to enhancing social impact within healthcare. It provides a thorough analysis of current trends and actionable insights for healthcare professionals aiming to make a significant impact.'

In his keynote address, Mr. Harsh Mangla IAS highlighted the crucial role of CSR in advancing public health. He stated, 'This report showcases how CSR can act as a catalyst for public health initiatives. Aligning corporate efforts with government priorities can expedite progress towards universal healthcare and a healthier India.' Prof. Dr. Bulbul Sood added that the report serves as a comprehensive resource for organizations involved in CSR, offering insights into trends, key players, and untapped potential areas in healthcare CSR.

Dr. Aqsa Shaikh, Professor of Community Medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, noted the critical role CSR plays in ensuring equity, diversity, and universal healthcare access. She encouraged companies to explore uncharted areas and invest in healthcare system strengthening. Neeraj Jain, Country Director of PATH, emphasized the transformative potential of CSR in global health and how corporate resources can strengthen healthcare systems while supporting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Panelists such as Dr. Anuradha Jain, Advisor Health Systems at USAID, and others agreed on the necessity to increase investment in public health infrastructure, focusing on equity, mental health, and wellness programs. They advocated for collaborative efforts between private and public sectors to tackle pandemics, health disparities, and create sustainable healthcare solutions.

Founded in 2015, DevInsights specializes in research, monitoring, learning, and evaluation (RMLE) in the social development domain. Known for its innovative methodologies and commitment to capacity building, DI delivers insights that drive sustainable social change. Having completed over 100 research projects across 26 Indian states and five countries, DI's team boasts a deep contextual understanding and local adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

