IYDF and Bellezza Nail Salon Brighten Lives of Orphans in Pune

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Bellezza Nail Salon hosted a charitable event in Pune, supporting 28 orphans with essential supplies and interactive activities. The event, held at a Rahatni Link Road location in Thergaon, aimed to improve living conditions and uplift the children's spirits.

Chandni Jain, founder of Bellezza Nail Salon, led the initiative with volunteers including Pramila Krishna Gautam, Rekha Radheshyam Prajapati, Misbah Kasim Shaikh, and Atul Patil. Deepak Chakkrnarayan and Amruta Deepak Chakkrnarayan, leaders of the beneficiary organization, also supported the event.

Volunteers donated educational materials, personal care items, and food supplies, significantly aiding the children's daily lives. Interactive activities like games and recitations were organized, boosting the children's confidence and fostering a sense of community. Reflections from volunteers highlighted the fulfillment of contributing to the children's well-being. IYDF and Bellezza Nail Salon pledged their ongoing support to vulnerable groups, aiming to continue spreading warmth and care.

