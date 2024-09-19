Left Menu

India's Defence Sector Shines at Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo

Eight public and two private Indian defence companies are showcasing their high-quality products and after-sales services at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Expo to garner more business. The event is held at Waterkloof Airforce Base, South Africa. Officials are confident of India's prowess in air, land, and maritime products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:13 IST
India's Defence Sector Shines at Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eight public sector and two private defence companies from India are gaining attention at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo for their high-quality products and robust after-sales services. The companies aim to expand their business footprint on the African continent.

The AAD Expo, held biennially at Waterkloof Airforce Base in Tshwane, South Africa's administrative capital, is a significant contributor to the country's GDP. This year's event, running from September 18 to 22, blends a trade exhibition with an air show.

High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar officially opened the India Pavilion, expressing optimism about securing substantial orders. Senior officials from various Indian defence firms highlight the potential for collaboration and the ability to provide end-to-end solutions for African military needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024