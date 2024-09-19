India's Defence Sector Shines at Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo

Eight public sector and two private defence companies from India are gaining attention at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo for their high-quality products and robust after-sales services. The companies aim to expand their business footprint on the African continent.

The AAD Expo, held biennially at Waterkloof Airforce Base in Tshwane, South Africa's administrative capital, is a significant contributor to the country's GDP. This year's event, running from September 18 to 22, blends a trade exhibition with an air show.

High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar officially opened the India Pavilion, expressing optimism about securing substantial orders. Senior officials from various Indian defence firms highlight the potential for collaboration and the ability to provide end-to-end solutions for African military needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)