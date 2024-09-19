India's Defence Sector Shines at Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo
Eight public and two private Indian defence companies are showcasing their high-quality products and after-sales services at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Expo to garner more business. The event is held at Waterkloof Airforce Base, South Africa. Officials are confident of India's prowess in air, land, and maritime products.
- Country:
- South Africa
Eight public sector and two private defence companies from India are gaining attention at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo for their high-quality products and robust after-sales services. The companies aim to expand their business footprint on the African continent.
The AAD Expo, held biennially at Waterkloof Airforce Base in Tshwane, South Africa's administrative capital, is a significant contributor to the country's GDP. This year's event, running from September 18 to 22, blends a trade exhibition with an air show.
High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar officially opened the India Pavilion, expressing optimism about securing substantial orders. Senior officials from various Indian defence firms highlight the potential for collaboration and the ability to provide end-to-end solutions for African military needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence
- India
- Africa
- AAD Expo
- Waterkloof
- air show
- army
- combat
- collaboration
- export
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Landmark Drone Events Set to Propel Indigenous Tech in High-Altitude Warfare
Egypt’s Army Chief Inspects Gaza Border Amid Ceasefire Talks
Indian Army and Manipur Police Seize Major Arms Cache in Joint Operation
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Four Army Personnel in Sikkim
Four Indian Army Personnel Die in Tragic Silk Route Accident