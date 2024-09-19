Left Menu

Greece Expands Naval Strength With Fourth Belharra Frigate

Greece is set to begin negotiations for the purchase of a fourth Belharra frigate from France, aiming to bolster its naval capabilities. This move follows a previous agreement in 2021 for three Belharra frigates at a cost of 3.0 billion euros, reflecting the country's efforts to recover from a prolonged debt crisis.

Greece will initiate negotiations to acquire a fourth Belharra frigate from France in a bid to enhance its naval strength, according to the country's defense minister on Wednesday.

This decision comes as Greece continues its recovery from a decade-long debt crisis. The country had previously agreed in 2021 to procure three new Belharra frigates for a total of 3.0 billion euros ($3.34 billion).

The additional frigate aims to further bolster Greece's maritime defense capabilities amidst ongoing regional tensions.

