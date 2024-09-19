Piyush Goyal Criticizes Karnataka Government's Neglect of Bengaluru's Silicon Valley
Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized the Karnataka government for neglecting Bengaluru's Silicon Valley, leading to a shift of investors to other states. He emphasized the need for developing an industrial township in Tumakuru to foster innovation and startups, highlighting the central government's efforts to build modern city infrastructure across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday criticized the Karnataka government for its neglect towards India's Silicon Valley in Bengaluru, leading to many investors relocating to other states.
Responding to Karnataka's Minister for Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure M B Patil, Goyal reaffirmed the central government's support in developing an industrial township in Tumakuru under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.
''Minister @MBPatil ji and his Congress Government should focus on making Tumakuru an industrial township, rather than belittling India's progress,'' Goyal asserted on social media platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SEBI Report Unveils Investors' Swift Exit in IPO Market
Economy Woes Weigh on Wall Street as Investors Eye Labor Data
Institutional Investors Put Up Rs 2,300 Crore for GIC Re OFS
Britain Extends Tax Breaks for Start-Up Investors Till 2035
Global Market Turbulence: Investors Brace for Economic Uncertainty