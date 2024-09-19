Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Criticizes Karnataka Government's Neglect of Bengaluru's Silicon Valley

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized the Karnataka government for neglecting Bengaluru's Silicon Valley, leading to a shift of investors to other states. He emphasized the need for developing an industrial township in Tumakuru to foster innovation and startups, highlighting the central government's efforts to build modern city infrastructure across India.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:20 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday criticized the Karnataka government for its neglect towards India's Silicon Valley in Bengaluru, leading to many investors relocating to other states.

Responding to Karnataka's Minister for Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure M B Patil, Goyal reaffirmed the central government's support in developing an industrial township in Tumakuru under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

''Minister @MBPatil ji and his Congress Government should focus on making Tumakuru an industrial township, rather than belittling India's progress,'' Goyal asserted on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

