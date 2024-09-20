Turkey's New Import Rules Target Chinese Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

Turkey's trade ministry has announced strict conditions on the import of plug-in hybrid vehicles from specific countries, including China. The new regulations, outlined in a notice published in the Official Gazette, will come into effect in 30 days.

This decision follows a previous move in June to limit electric vehicle imports. Critics argue that China's vehicle exports receive unfair subsidies from Beijing, and analysts believe Ankara aims to increase pressure on Chinese carmakers. These conditions include the requirement of 20 authorized service shops in seven different regions of Turkey, a standard no current importer meets.

Erol Sahin, founder of EBS Danismanlik consultancy, noted that all new plug-in hybrid vehicles will be blocked except those already in stock. He added that this move sends a clear message to Chinese firms negotiating local production deals. While China's BYD has agreed to build a $1 billion plant in Turkey, other Chinese manufacturers like Chery and SAIC are still in talks. Despite a stagnant domestic market, imports of Chinese brands have significantly increased, capturing 8% market share in the first eight months of the year.

