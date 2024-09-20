Empowering Women and Farmers: Hemant Soren's Vision for Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren underscored the potential of women in self-help groups (SHGs) to become 'crorepati didis' during the centenary celebrations of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Soren emphasized the necessity of policies aimed at eliminating middlemen who exploit farmers. 'There should be no middlemen in the farmers' journey from field to market. They are a powerful group that unjustly profits from farmers' hard work. Empowering farmers means freeing them from middlemen,' he asserted.

Soren pointed out that while government reports might paint a rosy picture, the real struggles of farmers are evident in rural Jharkhand. He also highlighted the state's significant decline in lac production, from 70% to 50–55% of the national share, and called for better support to rejuvenate this sector. Additionally, Soren's administration is promoting alternative farming practices to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change on agriculture.

