Western Railway Suspends Ticket Collector Over Objectionable Remarks

The Western Railway (WR) has suspended a Mumbai-based Ticket Collector following the emergence of an audio clip in which he is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra natives and a minority community.

Ticket Collector (TC) Ashish Pande, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and currently resides in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, was suspended on Sunday. The suspension is pending an inquiry, as confirmed by the WR's Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) after the clip's content triggered widespread uproar.

Posted on social media platform X by a user on Sunday, the audio clip quickly went viral. In the clip, Pande is allegedly heard making disparaging remarks against Maharashtrians and a minority community.

Reacting swiftly to the incident, Western Railway announced the suspension of the Ticket Collector on Sunday and ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

"We take this matter very seriously. The staff member making negative comments about the religious community and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry. A thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability," said the DRM on X while responding to comments about the clip. "Appropriate actions will be determined based on the findings to uphold our standards and ensure the integrity of our services," the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)