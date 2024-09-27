Stone Pelting Incident on Swatantrata Senani Express in Bihar
Unidentified persons pelted the Jaynagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express with stones near Samastipur railway station in Bihar, damaging the window panes of three coaches. No injuries were reported. The incident delayed the train's departure for Muzaffarpur. Authorities are investigating the matter, and one suspect has been detained.
Unidentified individuals targeted the Jaynagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express, pelting it with stones near Samastipur railway station in Bihar, according to East Central Railway (ECR) officials on Friday.
The attack resulted in damage to the window panes of three coaches, including the pantry car, though no injuries were reported. One person has been detained in connection with the incident.
The train was halted by the alert loco pilot when it was struck around 9.50 pm on Thursday. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel promptly arrived at the site. ECR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sharswati Chandra confirmed the damage and that the train subsequently continued on to Muzaffarpur railway station.
