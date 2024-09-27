Left Menu

Rashmi Rekha to Open Bihar’s First HUFT Store for Pet Care in Patna

Rashmi Rekha is launching Bihar's first Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) store in Patna, addressing the need for high-quality pet care products. The store will offer a wide range of items, including designer pet accessories and organic grooming products.

Rashmi Rekha to Launch HUFT: A New Hope for Animals. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 27: Rashmi Rekha, driven by her lifelong passion for animal welfare, is set to launch the first Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) store in Patna, Bihar. HUFT, a globally recognized brand boasting over 90 stores across India, promises to cater to the growing demand for premium pet care products in the region.

Rekha observed a significant gap in the availability of quality pet care essentials in Bihar, despite a substantial number of animal lovers in the state. The new HUFT store will feature a diverse range of offerings, including designer accessories, daily food supplies, delectable treats, and organic grooming products, tailored to meet the needs of pet owners in Bihar.

Rekha, a native of Bihar, emphasizes her deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by animals in the area. She believes that HUFT will fulfill a crucial need in the community, providing top-notch care products and enhancing the well-being of pets. The store aims to be a one-stop destination for all pet-related needs in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

