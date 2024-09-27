Rashmi Rekha to Open Bihar’s First HUFT Store for Pet Care in Patna

New Delhi [India], September 27: Rashmi Rekha, driven by her lifelong passion for animal welfare, is set to launch the first Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) store in Patna, Bihar. HUFT, a globally recognized brand boasting over 90 stores across India, promises to cater to the growing demand for premium pet care products in the region.

Rekha observed a significant gap in the availability of quality pet care essentials in Bihar, despite a substantial number of animal lovers in the state. The new HUFT store will feature a diverse range of offerings, including designer accessories, daily food supplies, delectable treats, and organic grooming products, tailored to meet the needs of pet owners in Bihar.

Rekha, a native of Bihar, emphasizes her deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by animals in the area. She believes that HUFT will fulfill a crucial need in the community, providing top-notch care products and enhancing the well-being of pets. The store aims to be a one-stop destination for all pet-related needs in Bihar.

