Tragic Accident in Himachal Pradesh: Truck Driver Killed

A truck driver named Ajmer Singh was killed in a road accident near Shanidev temple at Lambloo in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The truck, carrying bricks, lost control and fell into a ditch. Eyewitnesses reported a lack of oxygen in the ambulance, and the driver was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:24 IST
Accident
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal road accident occurred near Shanidev temple at Lambloo in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, police reported. A truck carrying bricks lost control while climbing a hill and tumbled into a ditch, causing the tragic incident.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Ajmer Singh, managed to jump out of the truck but sustained severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead by doctors. An eyewitness highlighted the lack of oxygen in the ambulance, forcing rescuers to transport Singh to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Hamirpur Police have registered a case of accident and launched an investigation to uncover the reasons behind the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

