Tragic Accident in Himachal Pradesh: Truck Driver Killed

A fatal road accident occurred near Shanidev temple at Lambloo in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, police reported. A truck carrying bricks lost control while climbing a hill and tumbled into a ditch, causing the tragic incident.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Ajmer Singh, managed to jump out of the truck but sustained severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead by doctors. An eyewitness highlighted the lack of oxygen in the ambulance, forcing rescuers to transport Singh to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Hamirpur Police have registered a case of accident and launched an investigation to uncover the reasons behind the mishap.

