Mexican Soldiers Kill Six Migrants in Firefight

Mexican soldiers killed six migrants and injured ten more after opening fire on a group of 33 migrants who attempted to evade a military patrol. The incident involved migrants from Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India, and Pakistan.
The confrontation occurred on Tuesday evening and involved a diverse group of migrants, including individuals from Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India, and Pakistan.
The defense ministry is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
