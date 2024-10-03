Mexican Soldiers Kill Six Migrants in Firefight

Mexican soldiers killed six migrants and injured ten others after they opened fire on a group of 33 migrants who were traveling in a pick-up truck and trying to evade a military patrol. The defense ministry announced the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

The confrontation occurred on Tuesday evening and involved a diverse group of migrants, including individuals from Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India, and Pakistan.

The defense ministry is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)