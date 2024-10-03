Left Menu

India-US Commerce Chiefs Unite on Tech and Investment

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and US Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed bolstering ties in defence, AI, and clean energy at the India-US CEO Forum. The focus was on enhancing R&D and US investments in India's budding industrial cities, aiming for mutual economic and technological growth.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (Photo- X@PiyushGoyal) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic dialogue held during the India-US CEO Forum, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged in meaningful discussions with US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo. The meeting delved into deepening bilateral ties in key sectors such as defence, space, semiconductors, telecom, artificial intelligence (AI), and clean energy. These areas were identified as pivotal for the economic and technological progression of both nations.

Goyal shared insights on social media platform 'X', highlighting the productive nature of the meeting, which took place alongside other events in Washington, DC. The dialogue focused on exploring technological and research collaborations in sectors deemed critical, including defence and AI. Furthermore, the conversation touched on the significant prospects for American investments in the 20 new industrial cities envisioned as part of India's economic expansion.

During his U.S. visit from September 30 to October 3, Goyal also addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's CEO Roundtable, where he underscored India's manufacturing prowess and inviting business climate as ideal for global investors. In his interactions with prominent corporate leaders, Goyal extended an invitation to American enterprises to participate in India's developmental ambition. He highlighted discussions with executives such as Ali Dibadj and Sukh Grewal from Janus Henderson Investors about expanding their footprint in India, emphasizing mutual growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

