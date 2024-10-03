Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal Joins Reid & Taylor as New Brand Ambassador

Reid & Taylor, a renowned menswear brand, announces Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador. Known for his refined style and versatility, Kaushal embodies the brand's modern elegance. His association with Reid & Taylor reflects a blend of timeless sophistication with contemporary appeal, endorsing their latest collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:24 IST
Subrata Siddhanta, CEO, Reid & Taylor & Vicky Kaushal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reid & Taylor, a prominent name in premium men's fashion, has welcomed Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador, a move that accentuates the brand's sophistication and modern appeal. Known for his extraordinary talent and distinctive style, Kaushal is seen as the perfect embodiment of the Reid & Taylor ethos - a man who is both dynamic and elegant.

The partnership signifies a strategic blend of Reid & Taylor's longstanding legacy with the forward-looking aspirations of today's fashion-conscious men. Kaushal, admired for his 'Man on a Mission' persona, is viewed as an ideal representative of the brand's core values of vision, action, and accomplishment. His involvement marks a pivotal moment for Reid & Taylor, positioning his star power to enhance the brand's timeless elegance with a contemporary twist.

Reid & Taylor's CEO, Subrata Siddhanta, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, highlighting Kaushal's appeal to a new generation of style savvy individuals who appreciate quality and intricate attention to detail. Kaushal himself echoed this excitement, praising the brand's prestigious legacy and aligning his personal values of perseverance and excellence with Reid & Taylor's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

