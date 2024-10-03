Left Menu

Emergency Flights Aid British Nationals in Lebanon

The British government is chartering flights to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon, urging immediate departure due to security concerns. Over 150 nationals and dependents have already left on a government flight. Additional flights will continue as long as security conditions permit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:16 IST
Emergency Flights Aid British Nationals in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has stepped up efforts to facilitate the safe exit of its nationals from Lebanon as security conditions deteriorate. Flights chartered by the government are part of a strategy to encourage immediate departure.

On Wednesday, government-organized flights managed to evacuate more than 150 British nationals and their dependents from the capital, Beirut. This measure is a proactive step amidst growing regional tensions.

To accommodate the rising demand for evacuation, additional flights will be departing from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport starting Thursday. These flights will operate as long as the security situation remains manageable, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024