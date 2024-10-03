Emergency Flights Aid British Nationals in Lebanon
The British government is chartering flights to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon, urging immediate departure due to security concerns. Over 150 nationals and dependents have already left on a government flight. Additional flights will continue as long as security conditions permit.
The British government has stepped up efforts to facilitate the safe exit of its nationals from Lebanon as security conditions deteriorate. Flights chartered by the government are part of a strategy to encourage immediate departure.
On Wednesday, government-organized flights managed to evacuate more than 150 British nationals and their dependents from the capital, Beirut. This measure is a proactive step amidst growing regional tensions.
To accommodate the rising demand for evacuation, additional flights will be departing from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport starting Thursday. These flights will operate as long as the security situation remains manageable, according to official sources.
