KLM Aims to Soar: Cost Cuts and Strategic Delays to Enhance Profits

Dutch airline KLM announced on Thursday its plan to reduce expenses and postpone certain investments in a bid to lift its profits. The company is tackling rising costs for equipment, staff shortages, and increased airport fees, aiming to boost its operating result by 450 million euros ($497 million) in the short term.

The airline, part of the Air France KLM group, seeks to enhance its profit margin from 5.4% in 2023 to over 8% by 2028. Amid rising costs, aircraft delivery delays, and stiff competition, KLM plans to achieve these goals through measures such as restructuring flights and automating operations.

KLM's strategy includes a revamped flight schedule to optimize the use of resources, particularly for intercontinental flights. It also eyes revenue growth by launching new onboard offerings and fine-tuning airplane layouts while temporarily shelving investments in new infrastructure projects.

