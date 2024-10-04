Left Menu

US-India Boost Semiconductor and Critical Mineral Partnerships

The US and India held the 6th Commercial Dialogue to strengthen semiconductor supply chains and critical mineral partnerships. A new MoU was signed to enhance resilience in critical minerals, emphasizing joint ventures and innovation. Future plans include boosting SME collaboration and clean energy partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:27 IST
US-India Boost Semiconductor and Critical Mineral Partnerships
Piyush Goyal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The 6th US-India Commercial Dialogue convened on Thursday, marking significant strides in semiconductor supply chains and critical mineral partnerships. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, reviewed progress under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

A memorandum of understanding was recently signed between the two nations, aiming to enhance resilience in critical mineral supply chains by capitalizing on their complementary strengths. This agreement emphasizes mutually beneficial commercial development, encompassing exploration, extraction, processing, refining, recycling, and recovery.

Both leaders highlighted ongoing efforts to establish resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystems. They also underlined their commitment to fostering innovation and business opportunities between US and Indian firms. Future initiatives include expanding SMEs' market presence and supporting green technology adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024